Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $7.55. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 199,339 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pretium Resources from $20.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

