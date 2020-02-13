PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.53 Million

Analysts expect PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) to announce sales of $46.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PRGX Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $47.06 million. PRGX Global reported sales of $49.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRGX Global will report full-year sales of $169.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $169.07 million to $170.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $170.34 million, with estimates ranging from $167.25 million to $173.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PRGX Global.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGX. Barrington Research set a $9.00 price objective on PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGX. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in PRGX Global during the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the second quarter worth $96,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRGX Global in the third quarter worth $71,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

PRGX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.08. 139,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,574. The stock has a market cap of $91.05 million, a P/E ratio of -58.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PRGX Global has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

