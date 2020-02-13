Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Announces Earnings Results

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Primerica had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $5.36 on Thursday, reaching $135.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.34. Primerica has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $401,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,062,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

