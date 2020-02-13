Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,179,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321,497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Corteva worth $94,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $1,728,215,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 32.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,888,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $59,931,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,854.2% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,668,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 812.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,574,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $30.68. 114,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613,397. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

