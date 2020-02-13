Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,345 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.09% of ALLETE worth $87,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 99,981 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 3,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $95,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALE shares. ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

ALLETE stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.41. 28,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,119. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.75. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.10%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

