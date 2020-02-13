Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $108.14 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,757 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 4.03% of LCI Industries worth $108,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

In related news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average is $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.27. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $73.34 and a 52 week high of $115.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

