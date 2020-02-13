Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,506,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,242 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 4.09% of Taubman Centers worth $77,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Taubman Centers by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 551,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 33.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

