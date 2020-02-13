Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,267 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SAP worth $89,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 46.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAP traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $137.52. 308,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average of $128.74. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The company has a market capitalization of $162.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. TD Securities upped their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

