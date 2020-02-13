Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Holdings Increased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in Proofpoint by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,863,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,979 shares of company stock worth $10,741,066 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $126.07. 302,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint Inc has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.89.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFPT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.