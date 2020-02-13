Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.75. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $161.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 54,393 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,253,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

