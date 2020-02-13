Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10,450.00%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Prothena stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.87. 15,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,641. Prothena has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 12.88. The company has a market cap of $539.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Prothena alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRTA shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.