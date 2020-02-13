Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

Psychemedics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ PMD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.14. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,992. The company has a market cap of $50.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.74. Psychemedics has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Psychemedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

