PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,287,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,707,000 after purchasing an additional 751,495 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 76.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,202,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,176,000 after purchasing an additional 951,754 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PTC during the third quarter worth about $61,703,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $43,293,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 453,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,979,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $1,866,250.00. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $26,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.57. 12,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.95. PTC Inc has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $102.47.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

