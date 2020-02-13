Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $4.41 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $298.10. The stock had a trading volume of 404,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,118. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.04 and its 200 day moving average is $266.13. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $191.91 and a 52 week high of $297.90.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

