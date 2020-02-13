Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.80 Million Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.85. The stock had a trading volume of 80,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,568. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

