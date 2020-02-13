Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AON were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $3.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.62. The stock had a trading volume of 62,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,448. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $156.09 and a 52 week high of $233.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.