Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 484,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 456,072 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 354,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 59.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 575,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,958,000 after acquiring an additional 214,959 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Ingersoll-Rand stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,817. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $102.69 and a fifty-two week high of $146.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.