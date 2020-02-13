Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,991 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after purchasing an additional 341,830 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Eaton by 717.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Eaton by 128.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 245,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 137,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4,241.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 137,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Eaton stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.89. 209,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.08. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

