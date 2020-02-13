Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 715 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,440,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,026.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 165,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after acquiring an additional 182,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,701,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,605,000 after acquiring an additional 181,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,444,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra raised Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.23.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,152 over the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

