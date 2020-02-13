Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 8,318 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,891,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,531,000 after purchasing an additional 483,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 611.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,146,000 after acquiring an additional 89,977 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 263.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,045,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,735,000 after acquiring an additional 203,690 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SYF. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.83. 262,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,404. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.