Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,488,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,259,000 after buying an additional 1,237,939 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,763,000 after buying an additional 418,164 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $23,537,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,727,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,455,000 after buying an additional 378,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,524,000 after buying an additional 289,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,176,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.27 and a 12-month high of $63.88.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,325 shares of company stock valued at $253,979 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

