Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Issued By B. Riley

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELY. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

NYSE:ELY opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.49 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

