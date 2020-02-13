Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for WP Carey Inc Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:WPC)

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of WP Carey in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for WP Carey’s FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WPC. Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $84.74 on Thursday. WP Carey has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average is $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 56.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.99%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.