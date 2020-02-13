Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Lowered by SunTrust Banks

Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

HLT stock opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $77.24 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,798,000 after buying an additional 544,547 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after buying an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,866,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,320,000 after buying an additional 183,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,525,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,083,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

