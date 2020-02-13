Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Issued By B. Riley

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for National Retail Properties in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.33. 10,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,482. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.09. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $59.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after buying an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 100.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,325,000 after purchasing an additional 496,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 58.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

