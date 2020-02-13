Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Raised by Seaport Global Securities

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LPX. TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,916,355 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $86,528,000 after acquiring an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,910,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,438 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

