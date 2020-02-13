Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Corp Reduced by SunTrust Banks (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

GDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

NYSEAMERICAN GDP opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 542.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 250,338 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

