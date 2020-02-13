QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.14

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.14 and last traded at $59.03, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In related news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,240.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $125,240.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,930 shares of company stock worth $2,912,669 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 500.6% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,244,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

