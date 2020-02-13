Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $33,000 Position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 8.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STC traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $40.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,041. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.50. Stewart Information Services Corp has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $44.49.

Several brokerages recently commented on STC. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 8th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 5,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $235,439.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,404.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.93 per share, for a total transaction of $818,565.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,894.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

