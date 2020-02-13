Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 4,756.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,816,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after acquiring an additional 944,224 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 680.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after buying an additional 73,829 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.84. 3,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,849. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman purchased 10,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

