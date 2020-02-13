QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $626,504.00 and $262,037.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,025,330 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

