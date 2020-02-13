Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) Short Interest Update

Qualstar Co. (NASDAQ:QBAK) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Qualstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:QBAK opened at $5.61 on Thursday. Qualstar has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 million, a P/E ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 0.45.

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages, or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems and gaming devices.

