Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) in a report issued on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys has a 1 year low of $72.76 and a 1 year high of $95.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $83,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,208,186.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $38,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,801,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,536 shares of company stock worth $2,445,695 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 5.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

