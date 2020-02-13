Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.57-2.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $364-369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.80 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.57-2.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $95.99.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.88.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $945,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $643,386.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,536 shares of company stock worth $2,445,695. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.