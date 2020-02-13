Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $46,475.96 in Stock

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $46,475.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 17th, David C. Duffy sold 1,941 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $46,564.59.
Shares of QTRX opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $780.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix Corp has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $36.15.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.
Quanterix Company Profile
Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.
