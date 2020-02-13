Quantstamp Price Hits $0.0149 on Top Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and $591,354.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, GOPAX, Kucoin and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.05 or 0.03485856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00249339 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00038588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00149016 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantstamp Token Trading

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, GOPAX, Huobi, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

