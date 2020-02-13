Qudian (NYSE:QD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.62

Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 3455954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Qudian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $790.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qudian Inc – will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 779,444 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 4,015.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 987,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 4,924,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

