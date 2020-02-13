Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Get Quidel alerts:

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. Quidel has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $81.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,097,893.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 4,700 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,807. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Quidel by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,206,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 457,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.