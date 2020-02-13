Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $81.99 and last traded at $80.43, with a volume of 140719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.98.

The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Quidel in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 15,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,097,893.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 22,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,627,914.43. Insiders sold 43,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Quidel by 4,564.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 225,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 221,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,206,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Quidel by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 289,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after buying an additional 114,740 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Quidel by 10,311.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 457,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

