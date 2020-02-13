Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDWR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of RDWR opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. Radware has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.40 million. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Radware will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after acquiring an additional 213,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Radware by 24.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $2,411,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 632,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 82,988 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

