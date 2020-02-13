Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.26. 25,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,731. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

