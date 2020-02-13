RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Up 0.5%

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.96, 34,878 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 46,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

