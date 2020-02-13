RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Shares Up 0.5%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.96, 34,878 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 46,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.63.

RAKUTEN INC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for RAKUTEN INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAKUTEN INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.