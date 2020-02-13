RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RANJY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.45. 3,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

