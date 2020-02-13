Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,938.00

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,938 ($25.49) and last traded at GBX 1,974 ($25.97), with a volume of 4728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,968 ($25.89).

RAT has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,468 ($32.47).

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,047.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,156.33.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

