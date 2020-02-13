Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Bought by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up about 1.4% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $10,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon during the 4th quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.03. 627,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,614. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $169.64 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.52 and its 200 day moving average is $207.26.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.57.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

