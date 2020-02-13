RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $183.00

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $183.00 and last traded at $180.32, with a volume of 1976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.95.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,070 shares of company stock valued at $709,538. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 529.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.