REAL Trading 18.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. REAL has a total market cap of $426,299.00 and approximately $83.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL token can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, BitFlip and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $354.66 or 0.03473181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00147731 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL launched on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, BitFlip and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

