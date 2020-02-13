RealChain Price Up 26.1% Over Last Week (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. RealChain has a market cap of $232,559.00 and approximately $22,253.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex, OKEx and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RealChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00047573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $629.68 or 0.06060414 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00059334 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024915 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00120973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009709 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (RCT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,205,645 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.