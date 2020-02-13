Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Announces Feb 20 Dividend of $0.23

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) announced a feb 20 dividend on Thursday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2325 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 184.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.79. 1,339,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,097. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $66.21 and a 1 year high of $82.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

