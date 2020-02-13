Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 226,325 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 660,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,325 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $35,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,131,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,911 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 201,685.1% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,311,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,953 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after acquiring an additional 494,364 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,037,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,706,000 after acquiring an additional 388,344 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. TD Securities downgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,788. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12 month low of $41.86 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

